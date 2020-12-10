Centre Keeps The Door Open For Talks With Farmer Unions; Urges Them To Think Over Proposal

Addressing a press briefing on Thursday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar extended an open invitation to the farmers' unions for talks on the agrarian laws. A day earlier, the farmer leaders had unanimously rejected the Centre's proposal and called for an escalation in the protests until the farm laws are repealed. Observing that the bills were passed after a 4-hour long discussion in both Houses of Parliament, Tomar explained that the Centre's aim was to liberate the farmers from the constraints of the APMCs.

Highlighting the achievements of the Modi government in the agriculture sector such as the implementation of the Swamination Commission recommendations, the Union Minister maintained that MSP and APMC will not be affected by the new laws. Thereafter, he went over certain aspects of the proposal such as protection to farmers' land, preventing misuse of traders' registration, allowing the collection of taxes from private mandis and extending the jurisdiction of farm disputes to civil disputes. On this occasion, Tomar also dispelled the concerns over contract farming, citing that it has been going for a long time in states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, Haryana, Punjab and Karnataka.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar remarked, "The farmers in huge numbers are sitting in the cold. All of us are worried because the COVID-19 crisis is also there. That's why I want to urge farmer brothers and sisters that the Centre has sent a written proposal to address your concerns. Deliberate over the proposal. When you are ready for a discussion, the Indian government will be willing to hold talks."

What are the farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

