'Centre Knew Ordinance Is Unconstitutional': Delhi CM Kejriwal Slams Move To Empower L-G

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a press briefing on Saturday, May 20 after the Centre promulgated an ordinance on May 19 to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA) for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre. Kejriwal claimed that right after the Supreme Court's decision, it was already decided by the Centre that an ordinance will be brought in.

Speaking about the sequence of events that took place before bringing the ordinance, the Delhi CM claimed that the Centre was waiting for the court to close.

"Yesterday, Supreme Court's decision was overturned. This was decided the next day only by the Centre that an Ordinance will be passed. If we look at the sequence of events, after the judgment came, there have been 8 days from the day the top court passed the day to the day this ordinance was brought. The first three days, the secretary services vanished, and his phone went off. After three days, he said I am ready to accept the top court's order, then the chief secretary got disappeared. It took three days for the civil services board's meeting to take place. After that, the proposal was sent to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and he also took three days. They wasted these eight days, they were waiting for the court to close for it to leave and then they will bring this ordinance. Why they waited, they could have brought it earlier," he said.

Odinance is unconstitutional, says Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also claimed that the Centre very well knew that the ordinance is illegal and unconstitutional.

Kejriwal added, "They very well knew this ordinance is illegal, unconstitutional, and undemocratic. If they would have brought this ordinance when the Supreme Court was functioning and we would have challenged it, then this ordinance wouldn't have survived for even five minutes."

He also spoke about the review petition that has been filed by the Centre over the Supreme Court's judgement.

"They have filed a review petition against the judgment, there's no point of it. When they ruled out the whole order by bringing this ordinance, then what is needed for the review petition now? It will be useful only when the ordinance is taken back. It is just an ugly joke with the people of India and Delhi's two crore people."

He added, "It is not about AAP, it's a very small party. However, it is a direct challenge to the Supreme Court. Their power is getting challenged. It is a direct contempt of the apex court."

The Delhi CM alleged that the BJP-led Centre wanted to obstruct his government's work.

Calling the ordinance an attack on the federal structure, he said that he will meet leaders of various parties to ensure the related bill is not passed by Rajya Sabha. He said, "We will go to people to talk about this and also organise a maha rally against this."