Centre Maintains 'GNCT Bill Will Ensure Delhi Govt Functions Properly' Amid Ruckus In RS

Rajya Sabha proceedings on Wednesday witnessed a ruckus as the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2021 was introduced by the Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy. Amid loud protests, Reddy said on the New Delhi Bill, “We're making amendments to the Act brought in by Congress in 1991. These are not new. We are bringing these amendments to ensure that Delhi Government functions properly.”

While Reddy had to speak out the bill loudly, the MPs chanted slogans, clapped and criticised the government. The Minister of State for Home Affairs continued to speak about how the amendment is constitutional and noted that Delhi is not a full-fledged state. But the chants did not stop even after Naidu called for decorum and requested MPs to remain on their respective seats.

Due to the ruckus by the opposition, Rajya Sabha was adjourned for 10 minutes amid the uproar over the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

AAP pledges to oppose, move to SC over GNCT bill

The chaos at the upper house came after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) pledged to move to Supreme Court with the GNCT Amendment Bill is passed by the Rajya Sabha on March 24. In a significant setback for the Delhi-based AAP, the Lok Sabha on Monday had passed the bill that defines the powers of the Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG). AAP has opposed the bill and even termed it ‘murder of democracy.’

AAP govt is hugely popular & Modi Govt doesn't allow CM Arvind Kejriwal to work- AAP MP

Ahead of the proceedings, PTI report stated that AAP on Tuesday had approached all opposition and non-NDA parties to reject the GNCT Bill, 2021 in Rajya Sabha. Even Congress had previously issued a whip to all its MPs in the upper house and asked them to back the party’s stand on the bill. AAP leader Sanjay Singh had also written to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu opposing the introduction of the Bill in the house arguing that the Bill violates the provisions of the Constitution of India.

