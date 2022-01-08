Centre making efforts to give people relief from pollution: Gadkari

Mathura, Jan 7 (PTI) The Centre is making efforts to provide relief to people from air, water and noise pollution, Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday.

"By replacing petrol with ethanol, the environment would turn eco-friendly and it would be a shot in the arm for farmers from income angle," Gadkari said while virtually inaugurating over half a dozen roads, including widening of some, passing through Brij area.

He said efforts are on to make CNG from stubble of paddy also.

Green fuel and electric-run vehicles would replace existing ones running on diesel and petrol, he said.

With the production of green fuel (green hydrogen from water) in India, the money on import of green fuel may be used in development, the minister stated.

The minister said that efforts are on to convert useless products to source of wealth.

According to the minister, to overcome noise pollution, the process is on to replace pressure horns with melodical sound of flute or any other musical instrument.

The efforts to make very good roads akin to those in the US are also on, Gadkari said.

He also gave full credit to Mathura MP Hema Malini for her efforts and demand for widening of Mathura-Bareilly road as the existing road virtually has become hazardous for traffic movement.

After the completion of the plan, covering journey by road between Mathura and Budaun will hardly take three hours and Agra to Bareilly hardly two-and-a-half hours, the minister said adding that to overcome traffic congestion in Braj area, eight rail over bridges and over half dozen bypasses would also be constructed.

84 Kos Parikrama of Brijbhumi has been declared as "Rastriya Mahamarg", the minister said giving full credit for this to Hema Malini, who continuously followed and sought execution of the plan.

The Bhumi Pujan (a ritual for starting a project) of Rs 5,000-crore plan taken under Bharat Mala-II would be done after the upcoming elections, while the plan would be completed by the year 2022, the minister added.

Under the plan, while 5 feet wide grass bed would be made on entire Parikrama route for giving soothing impact to every "Parikramarthi (one who performs circumambulation)", trees would be planted on both sides of the roads, the minister informed.

Halting points would be fully equipped with eateries, toilets and other facilities, Gadkari said.

The minister also narrated the efforts made by him for solving the problem of Yamuna pollution when he was in-charge of the concerned ministry and ongoing works of his ministry in Ayodhya.

Union minister Satish Baghel called him "Shershah Suri of modern times" for novel plans incorporated by his ministry, while Hema Malini expressed her gratitude to Gadkari for taking "Chaurasi Kos Parikrama" and widening of Mathura-Bareilly Road in the plan of the Ministry of Road transport and Highways. PTI CORR MKJ

