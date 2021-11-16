Centre May Reopen Kartarpur Corridor By November 19 On Gurpurab After Nearly 20 Months

The Centre is considering the reopening of Kartarpur Corridor this week to allow Sikh pilgrims to visit the Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. The corridor had been closed for over 20 months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to government sources, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs have cleared the proposal and are awaiting final clearance from the Prime Minister's Office with an aim to open the route by November 19, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. The birth anniversary of Guru Nanak is celebrated worldwide as Gurpurab.

Punjab BJP leaders meet PM Modi, seek reopening of Kartarpur Corridor

Earlier, a delegation of BJP leaders from Punjab met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday and requested him to reopen the Kartarpur corridor before Gurpurab. BJP Punjab unit president Ashwani Sharma informed PTI that the delegation comprising 11 leaders met PM Modi at his official residence and conveyed the sentiments of Guru Nanak Dev's devotees.

"We have requested Prime Minister Modi to reopen the Kartarpur corridor before Gurupurab which will be celebrated before November 19. And after meeting with him, we are hopeful that it will be opened soon," Sharma said, adding that the Prime Minister has assured them that he will look into their demand.

Kartarpur Corridor

The Kartarpur corridor provides a visa-free border crossing for pilgrims from India visiting the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan. It links the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak, to the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in the Gurdaspur district in India's Punjab. The pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara was suspended in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Gurpurab, which marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, will be celebrated on November 19 this year.

(With inputs from PTI)