Centre Merely Postponed Exams, Didn't Find Solution, Says Cong Leader Singhvi

Keeping the students' interests in mind, the Centre postponed exams multiple times in the last five months, said Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi. "Exams were postponed from April to June and then from June to September. Dates were given in haste and in about five months no solution was found," Singhvi said addressing a press conference on August 28. Abhishek Manu Singhvi also accused the centre of disregarding the interest and the mental state of the students.

Singhvi slams Centre for postponing exams

While speaking at a press conference, Congress leader Singhvi said, "There is a section which was kept locked for the entire time even at the time of unlocking. No studies were done."

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi stated that the mental state of the students is often overlooked as nobody pays attention to it including the Centre. He asserted that from the past 5-6 months, students have been under immense pressure due to COVID-19.

"You didn't take any decision, just postponed it. From April to June and June to September, what will the poor helpless students do? All we would get was an answer from the honourable secretary and also from the education minister. Millions have registered, downloaded, the students are ready. This is a guess. Does downloading and registering the admit card indicate that student is happy?," added Singhvi.

