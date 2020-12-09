'Centre Packaged Old Wine In New Bottle': SAD Welcomes Farmers' Step To Reject Proposal

Amid the ongoing protests against the farm laws, the Shiromani Akali Dal on Wednesday urged the Union government to stop playing games with the farmers. This reaction comes in the wake of the farmers' unions rejecting the proposal by the Centre pertaining to amendments in the farm laws. Former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal lamented that the Modi government had failed to understand the pain of the farmers who are still protesting in the national capital.

Maintaining that there was nothing new in the current proposal, she backed the decision of the farmer leaders. It is pertinent to note that Badal resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against the passage of The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020. Subsequently, SAD quit the ruling NDA alliance.

5 months' non-stop protests, 6 marathon meetings, 15 nights spent in chill on Delhi roads by Annadata pleading with GoI to withdraw #AntiFarmerActs but their pain goes unfelt! Centre packaged old wine in new bottle. Farmers have rightly rejected the proposal & SAD stands by them. pic.twitter.com/4Hgu7or0Dw — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) December 9, 2020

Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan

On December 3, veteran SAD leader Parkash Singh Badal returned the Padma Vibhushan award in protests against the agrarian laws. n his letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, Badal expressed shock at the contempt in which the Centre is treating the protests against the farm laws. Accusing the government of going back on its assurance given to SAD, he termed it as the "most embarrassing moment" in his long political career. Moreover, he lamented that the farmers have been forced to wage a bitter struggle for the fundamental right to live despite their crucial role in turning India into a food exporting country.

The former Chief Minister alleged that SAD was "mocked" for seeking debt relief for farmers at a juncture when corporate loans are waived off. Badal stressed that he saw no point in holding on to the Padma award as the farmer has lost more than his honour. Observing that India owes a huge debt to its farmers, he urged the President to win the confidence of the farmers and strengthen the secular democratic fabric of the nation. The thousands of protesting farmers have raised concerns about the future of the APMC and MSP.

