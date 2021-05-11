'Centre Provides O2, Hospitals, Staff; What's Your Govt Doing?': BJP Hits Out At Kejriwal

BJP Lok Sabha MP Meenakshi Lekhi has lashed out at Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi Government over the way it handled the COVID-19 situation in the national capital. While addressing a press conference, Lekhi alleged that only 355 new beds have been added to the hospitals against their promise of 30,000 beds, that too after being pressurised by the Centre. Lekhi unsparingly called the Mohalla clinic a fraud.

In an unsparing attack, Lekhi said, "In advertisements, it is being said that Arvind Kejriwal will provide universal vaccination in Delhi. But neither any global tender has been floated, nor any other arrangement has been made for vaccines. If they have done it, they should show tender copy."

"25-35 lakhs have been spent on a portacabin which can be made from 2.5 lakhs each. And you cannot hold vaccination drives in these Mohalla clinics as there is neither a place to accommodate people nor any facility in these Mohalla clinics. Delhi government had reduced the number of MCD's primary health care centres which are performing these tasks (vaccination) today. Mohalla clinic is a fraud which the people and the courts have witnessed," Lekhi added while speaking of the inoculation drives in the national capital.

"Oxygen is supplied by Centre because you (Delhi government) did not set up a single plant from the PM Cares Funds allotted to you, hospitals such as ITBP's Radha Soami COVID care and DRDO's COVID centre is set up by the Central government, the staff to run these centres is from the Army (provided by the Centre), then what is your responsibility," Lekhi asked in a scathing attack on the Delhi Government.

Lekhi went on to claim that neither a single ICU bed has been added in Delhi in the last year and Delhi is running on ventilators sent through Prime Minister National Relief Fund only. She said the Delhi Government's supply chain management is faulty and also pointed out the hesitancy by Delhi Government over the oxygen audit.

"They run away when their corruption is exposed how their MLAs and funders are responsible for the deficiency of oxygen in Delhi and the faulty supply chain management. When we speak about conducting an audit on oxygen usage, they avoid the issue. They know their oxygen fraud will be exposed like the Mohalla clinic," Lekhi said.

Delhi has been reeling under acute oxygen shortage while the COVID-19 infections in the national capital were on an alarming surge leading to the Delhi High Court's intervention in the oxygen crisis. The Delhi Government and the Centre both held each other responsible for the oxygen crisis while the case was being heard in the Delhi High Court. The Delhi Government has pinned blame on the Centre for lack of oxygen in the national capital, while the Centre has alleged the Delhi government's mismanagement during the crisis, as the reason for Delhi's disastrous COVID situation.