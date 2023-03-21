Centre Raised Objections On Delhi Budget To Satisfy Its Ego, Kejriwal Lashes In Assembly

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday lashed out at Delhi Lieutenant Governor and the Centre over objecting to the budget sent by the Delhi government for approval. While addressing the Delhi assembly during the budget, he said, the objection and observation raised by the LG and the Centre is unconstitutional, and against the dignity of the house.

Terming the entire episode of raising objections to the budget as the means to satisfy ego, CM Kejriwal said, "It never happened in the history that the central government had violated the tradition and deliberately stalled the budget of the state. They objected to the four points in the budget and sought answers on them. We quoted the same points mentioned in the budget, while answering them and they approved the budget. This was just to satisfy the ego."

They have army of illiterate people, mocks Kejriwal

Mocking the Centre over observations raised, he said, "I saw on TV that they have objected saying that the budget allocated for infrastructure is low and relatively high for the advertisement. Now, the fact is that in the budget, Rs 20,000 crore was allocated for infrastructure, while Rs 500 crore for advertisement. I don't understand how 500 is more than 20,000."

While taking dig at the Centre, Kejriwal said, "They have kept an army of illiterate people from top to bottom, who don't even know how to read a budget." He alleged that because the Centre wanted to put us down, they approved the budget just one day prior to the budget day in the Delhi assembly.

"We responded to the observations made by the central government and they approved the same budget. So, if they had to do this, they could have done it earlier," he added, while alleging that the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary of Finance kept the budget on hold for three days. He even demanded action against the officials.

While making an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi CM said, "I appeal to the Prime Minister through this House that we want to work, we don't want to indulge in a fight. We don't want to do politics, let us run Delhi. Fighting serves none. Country will progress more if we will work mutually."

He didn't forget to accuse the PM Modi led central government, during his address. He said, "We wanted to implement door-step delivery of Rashan, but they stopped it, we were training Yoga to 17,000 people in Delhi, but they closed the session, we wanted to send our teachers for training to Finland, but they cancelled it. They have stopped the payment related to Mohalla clinics and 'Farishte Scheme'. Who is getting benefited with the closure? No one."

Kejriwal went on to say that the problem with the PM is, why is the Aam Aadmi Party continuously winning in Delhi? He even gave the winning mantra to the PM, "To win in Delhi, do bigger and better than what we have done. People will automatically vote for you, if you win the hearts of the people of Delhi."

"I want to address to the PM that you are older, you are doing great things, you focus on your's, and let us focus on our job. We want to work with your support. You are the elder brother and we are your younger brother, extend your love and support to us and we will walk alongside you," he said.