'Centre Ready To Talk To Unions', Says Hardeep Puri; Urges Farmers To Send Representatives

As the farmers continue to agitate against the Farm Laws, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday stated that the Centre had given an invitation to the farmers and that they were willing to hold talks with them if they sent their representatives. Highlighting the importance of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings, Puri extended his message of peace on Gurpurab, reiterating that the Centre was willing to listen to the demands of the agitating farmers.

"We are observing Gurpurab today. Guru Maharaj's message which he gave 550 years ago is equally relevant today. It is also Kartik Purnima, another very auspicious day. I am very hopeful that given this message and overall ambiance of peace, whatever their demands are, we are willing to listen. We have given an invitation to them. Please allow the government to talk to them. Let them send their representatives. You don't negotiate with 30-40 thousand people together. You need to negotiate with certain representatives," he said.

Meanwhile, farmers have rejected Home Minister Amit Shah's request to stop the road blockade at Delhi borders and assemble at Nirankari Samagam ground, which has been designated by the authorities as a site of protest. "We've decided that we'll never go to Burari Park as we got proof that it's an open jail. Delhi Police told Uttarakhand Farmer Association President that they'll take them to Jantar Mantar but instead locked them at Burari Park," said Surjeet S Phul, President of BKU Krantikari (Punjab).

Why are protests being carried out?

Farmers have expressed doubts that the new laws will impact the MSP mechanism and the APMC Mandi system and will leave them at the mercy of Corporates with the entry of private sector entities. However, the Centre has given assurance on multiple occasions that the new laws will not impact the MSP system, instead, it will give farmers the freedom to sell their produce outside of the Mandis while also having the option to sell them in Mandis if they wish to, as against the earlier compulsion to sell only through Mandis. Centre has also contended that the Laws will allow the farmers to sell their produce directly to private sector entities without being dependent on the middlemen and APMC regulators.

