Centre Reiterates 'Farm Laws Won't Be Scrapped' During 8th Round Of Talks: Sources

With the 8th round of Centre-farmer talks underway, sources have revealed that the Centre has once again strongly reiterated that the three Farm Laws won't be scrapped. The Centre on the other hand has stated that it was open to 'altering' or 'amending' the Laws based on the inputs and demands of the protesting farmer unions.

The Government has since Day 1 maintained its stance asserting that the agrarian reforms would not be repealed. In turn, it has sent several propositions to the farmers offering them written assurances on MSP, the APMC market, addressing other grievances. The Centre has also agreed to two of their demands regarding the current electricity bill payment and the stubble burning penalty clause. In an additional show of support to the farming community, PM Modi has also released Rs 18,000 crore to more than nine crore farmers under 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' scheme.

Meanwhile, the farmers, have stayed put on their demand for a complete repeal of the three Farm Laws saying that they were not interested in any amendments. Farmers have also planned to hold a tractor rally on January 26 parallel to the Republic Day parade for which a rehearsal was conducted on January 7 between Delhi and Haryana.

However, even with both sides reaching a stalemate, talks continue to be held between the two sides with hopes to end a deadlock through dialogue and discussion. As many as 41 farmer union leaders are participating in the 8th round of talks. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will once again be representing the Centre along with Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Som Prakash.

From what started as a scheduled protest in the national capital on November 26 and 27, 2020, thousands of farmers are still protesting at the borders of Delhi against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

