'Centre Should Dismiss Maha Govt': Siddaramaiah Amid Maharashtra-Karnataka Border Issue

Amid tensions over the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah urged the Central government to interfere alleging that the government of Maharashtra-led by Eknath Shinde is unnecessarily interfering with the internal administration.

Notably, the two BJP-ruled state governments of Karnataka and Maharashtra are in a tug-of-war again. The row erupted again after the Maharashtra government announced implementing the 'Mahatma Jyotibha Phule Jan Aarogya Yojana' (MJPJAY) in 865 villages that belong to Karnataka as per Mahajan Commission report.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, March 17 regarding the ongoing Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue, Siddaramaiah said, "Maharashtra government is unnecessarily interfering with the internal administration. That is why we demanded Govt of India interfere immediately to stop implementing the program called the health scheme in 865 villages."

The former Chief Minister of Karnataka further asserted that the Chief Minister of Karnataka is quiet despite the fact that they made a statement that they will implement the health scheme in Karnataka villages. "That is against the federal structure. So, we demanded the Govt of India to interfere and dismiss this Maharashtra Govt. We also demanded the resignation of Basavaraj Bommai from the Chief Minister's post as he failed to protect the interest of Kannadigas," he added.

Earlier, while addressing a press conference in Hubballi, Siddaramaiah said, “It is inexcusable that the Maharashtra government is implementing a health insurance scheme for the people of 865 villages in Karnataka bordering the border. It threatens the system of union and the sovereignty of the state. The central government should immediately intervene and dismiss the state government there”.

Notably, the border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka dates back to the implementation of the State Reorganization Act, of 1956. The then Maharashtra government had demanded the readjustment of its border with Karnataka. Following this, a four-member committee was formed by both states.

The Maharashtra government had expressed willingness to transfer 260 predominantly Kannada-speaking villages, but the proposal was turned down by Karnataka. Both governments later approached the Supreme Court to expedite the matter.