'Centre Should Look Into': Harish Rawat As Pulwama Martyrs' Widows Protest In Rajasthan

The widows of three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans, who were martyred in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, on Thursday protested outside Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot demanding the fulfilment of promises by the state government.

Reacting to the development, senior Congress leader Harish Singh Rawat stated that taking care of Pulwama martyrs' widows is a national duty and said that the Central government should look into the issue.

"Taking care of widows of Pulwama martyrs is a national duty. There would be a reason for them coming on roads, their issues should be looked into. The Central government should tell CRPF to take care of them (Pulwama martyrs' widows)," Rawat said.

When asked about the demand of Pulwama martyrs' widows to meet CM Gehlot, the former Uttarakhand Chief Minister said, "He (CM Gehlot) will meet them. I look at the issue through the lens that why the Central government has not resolved the issue. The CRPF leadership should find a solution for this."

"The Rajasthan government has always been sensitive towards soldiers serving the nation," he added.

The widows of Pulwama martyrs have demanded a written assurance from the Rajasthan government that their demands should be met to end their protest. They have been protesting since February 28 and started an indefinite hunger strike from March 4.

The widows have demanded the construction of roads in their villages and change in rules for providing jobs on compassionate grounds to their relatives among others.

Taking to Twitter, Gehlot asked if it would be "appropriate" to give employment to other relatives of the martyred soldiers instead of their children. "How can we justify giving job to any other relative by trampling upon the rights of the children of the martyr? What will happen to the children of the martyr when they grow up? Is it appropriate to trample upon their rights?" he asked.

Gehlot also shared a screenshot of a statement in which he accused state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders of "using the widows of the martyrs for their narrow political interests and thus dishonouring them". In another tweet, Gehlot said, "BJP leaders had misbriefed Defence Minister Sh. Rajnath Singh. I have shared the facts with Defence Minister Sh. Rajnath Singh ji and Congress president Sh. Mallikarjun Kharge ji."

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women took cognizance of the issue and asked the state Director General of Police (DGP) to conduct an inquiry into the allegations of "mistreatment and assault" by the widows against police officials.

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kirori Lal Meena, who is protesting along with the widows near Pilot's residence, said he will continue to fight with them and not return empty handed.

"We will die, we will get ruined. But we will not return empty handed. The chief minister should meet them," Meena stated.