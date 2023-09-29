'Centre Should Replicate Rajasthan Govt Schemes Pan-India': CM Gehlot's Jibe At Modi Govt

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday, September 28, took a sharp jibe at the BJP-led Centre, by saying that it should replicate the schemes that are being implemented by his government in the state on a pan-India basis.

Addressing a public rally in Didwana, Gehlot said, "Our government is trying to provide good governance. We are first in education. We are ahead in the IT sector. A lot of IITs, IIMs, and agriculture colleges were opened, and about 96 universities are in Rajasthan. We opened English schools."

"The laws we passed are being implemented in other states as well. The Old Pension Scheme (OPS) we recently passed, the Right to Health which we passed is being discussed in the entire country. We demand from the Centre to replicate schemes of Rajasthan as a model and implement them in the entire country," he added.

Affirming that government schemes should reach every corner of the state, the Rajasthan Chief Minister added that if Congress is voted back to power then more districts if necessary will be created in the state for the convenience of the public.

Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2023

Rajasthan is booting up to hold the assembly elections in or before November 2023 to elect all 200 members of the state's Legislative Assembly whose current tenure is scheduled to end on January 14, 2024.

The previous assembly elections in the state were held in December 2018, when the Indian National Congress emerged as the single-largest party with 100 seats, falling short by 1 seat to secure the majority mark. The Congress, however, formed the state government after an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party. Congress leader Ashok Gehlot became the Chief Minister.