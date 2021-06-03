'Centre Should Take Charge Of Vaccination': Jaganmohan Reddy Writes To Pinarayi Vijayan

In a key development, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday wrote to his counterpart in Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan requesting him to join him and other Chief Ministers in 'urging' the Central government to take 'charge and responsibility' of the vaccination drive, the way it was happening in the early part of the year. It is pertinent to mention here that the Central government, which was in talks with foreign vaccine manufacturing companies, provided relaxation and allowed the states to talk individually after continued requests from the states, but turned out that the vaccine manufacturers-like Pfizer and Moderna were not interested in dealing with states individually. Now, the states are back, seeking the Central government's intervention in the matter.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy writes to his counterpart in Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan

In the letter addressed to Vijayan, Reddy pointed out that they (all Chief Ministers) had gone for a global tender to procure the vaccines in order to vaccinate everybody free of cost. Elaborating on the same, he wrote, "The date of submission of bids was June 3 until 5 pm but to my dismay, no one quoted and the reasons being the situation now being transformed into States Vs Union and also the approving Authority being Government of India and so on and so forth, the situation is no longer in our control as far as the procurement of vaccines is concerned. "

"It is my request that as Chief Ministers, we speak in a single voice and urge the Government of India to take charge and responsibility of the vaccine drive, the way it was happening in the early party of the year," he added while lauding the 'timely' vaccination of the healthcare and frontline worker, which ensured that they could fight the virus at the peak of the second wave.

Calling the decision to give states a larger say 'unwarranted', he added that the last one and a half months has made him realize the challenges of the vaccination drive. "The need of the hour is to increase our vaccine availability, be it through any source. A centralized and coordinated vaccination, supported by the states would lead to wonderful results for the people of India," he said while once again urging Vijayan to 'lend his support'.

States now want Centre support in vaccine procurement

On June 2, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik urged the Centre to centrally procure vaccines and distribute them to the states, citing that inoculation was the only way of offering people the 'hope of survival.' In the letter addressed to PM Modi, Patnaik urged to decentralise the vaccination programme's execution and grant flexibility to the states to determine its own mechanism to ensure universal vaccination. Urging various state governments to come together to find a resolution, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik revealed that he had spoken to the CMs of certain states who held a similar opinion and termed the vaccination drive as the 'biggest challenge' after the Independence struggle.

Before Patnaik, Vijayan had written to 11 CMs of non-BJP ruled states seeking a united effort to press the Centre to procure COVID-19 vaccines. "The need of the hour is a united effort from our side to put forth the genuine demand that the Centre should procure vaccine needed by the states and distribute them free of cost. This will be more cost-effective as well," Vijayan had said in the letter.

The sudden upheaval among the states came after the efforts of various state leaders to procure vaccines by themselves did not pan out as they had planned and only led them back to square one - proposing that the Centre be the one to procure them for everyone, and meanwhile lodging political attacks daily over the shortage. Earlier, the Union Government, as a part of its initiative to liberalise the COVID-19 vaccination drive across the country as the second wave had picked up alarmingly, allowed people above the age of 18 years to receive the jab along with those aged over 45 years and the frontline workers who were already eligible to receive the dose, and also allowed states and private entities almost a free hand in procurement and distribution. This decision had come amid significant clamour from Chief Ministers & leaders of various political parties to empower the states in this regard. Now, even as the same CMs have changed their stands and put onus (and blame) on the Centre once again, their letters to the Prime Minister have come under the spotlight once again. A series of letters written by the CMs for various states reveals how they attempted to clamour for a greater say on vaccine supplies before such authorisation was granted, only for them to meet a dead-end.

(Credit-ANI/PTI)