'Centre Should Take Initiative To Lift 50% Cap On Reservations': Maharashtra CM Uddhav

Uddhav Thackeray, Chief Minister of Maharashtra said that the Centre should lift the 50% cap on reservations. He said that to ensure that the Maratha quota is restored. The Maharashtra CM said this on August 8, Sunday. The CM was addressing the people of Maharashtra and said that without such relaxation, permitting states to prepare their list of OBCs (Other Backward Classes) and providing reservations will not help.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray wants Centre to lift the 50% cap on reservations

The Maharashtra CM said, 'When I met prime minister Narendra Modi in Delhi (in June), I told him that since the Supreme Court has quashed the Maratha quota and ruled that states had no right to provide reservations, the Central government should take the initiative (to relax the 50% reservation ceiling). Now that the Centre has given the right (to prepare OBC lists) to states, it should relax the 50 per cent cap (on reservations). I hope the prime minister would do so".

Uddhav Thackeray speaks about demands he raised with PM Modi

Thackeray added that the empirical OBC data and amending the NDRF norms were the two other demands he raised with PM Modi. He further stated, “My government is committed to finding permanent solutions to flooding, cyclones and landslides which have become a permanent feature triggering floods and causing loss to life and property”. As per reports, the Union Cabinet is learnt to have cleared a Constitution amendment bill that seeks to give power to states and UTs to make their own OBC lists. Reportedly the bill will now be introduced in Parliament for passage.

SC's decision on reservation issue-based plea

Previously, the SC had dismissed the Centre's plea seeking review of a majority verdict from May 5. The verdict held that the 102nd constitution amendment took away the states' powers to declare socially and educationally backward classes (SEBC) for a grant of quota in jobs and admissions. On May 5, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court had unanimously set aside the quota for Marathas. The Court had refused to refer the 1992 Mandal verdict putting a cap of 50% on reservations to a larger bench. The Maharashtra state government had granted reservations earlier to the Marathas in jobs and education under the SEBC category.

With inputs from PTI.

