'Centre Significantly Failed In Last 9 Years', Says Congress MP Manish Tewari

Congress leader Manish Tewari while addressing Lok Sabha on Tuesday said that the government has miserably failed in overseeing the country for its welfare. He also spoke on several other issues such as Manipur violence and border row. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said the Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A. was forced to bring the no-confidence motion against the government.

Tewari said, "A government is evaluated on five major factors - defence, economic growth, communal harmony, international relations, and freedom of institutions - and it is highly unfortunate that the government has significantly failed in it in the last nine years."

Tewari on violence in Manipur

He also spoke about the violence in the state of Manipur and said, "When there is any unrest in any northeastern state it affects the entire northeast region and the country. Because Manipur is bordering Myanmar, whatever happens here is not limited to this place but it spreads to other states."

Congress MP explained that the Manipur violence was affecting Mizoram and Assam, with Manipur residents being told to leave.

“Manipur borders Myanmar where north-east militants have taken shelter and the Myanmar janta has links to China. Any disturbance in the northeast leads to a national security issue.”

Manish Tewari on border row

Tewari also spoke about the abrogation of Article 370 and said even after four years there have been no elections in Jammu and Kashmir. He said, "Four years ago, Article 370 was abrogated and still no elections have taken place over there."

Tewari also spoke about the border issue with China and asked what is the outcome of military talks with China.

In 2020, April there was intrusion across the Line of Control in India and eight other places. I would like to ask the government, its been so long since this happened, but has the government been able to find out what is the political motive of China behind all this? And there has been no discussion over this issue ever since this intrusion took place.

"There have been 18 rounds of military talks with China, what has been the outcome of that? Are all the buffer zones been made in India only?