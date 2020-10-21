'Shameful Act': Centre Slams Cong Over Rahul's Meet With PFI Linked Journalist's Kin

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Wednesday attacked Congress and accused the party of aligning with anti-national forces. Muraleedharan's statement came after Rahul Gandhi's met the family of the journalist arrested in Uttar Pradesh for having links with banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).

Speaking to Republic TV, the MoS MEA termed Rahul's meeting with the family as 'highly objectionable'. He recalled how Congress divided the country in 1947 and alleged that Rahul Gandhi is following the footsteps by aligning with the divisive forces like PFI.

"The reported statement of Rahul Gandhi that he has given assurance to the family the PFI activist is highly objectionable. Because it was Congress that divided the country in 1947 on the basis of the demand by Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Rahul Gandhi is following the same footsteps by aligning with the divisive forces like PFI who are out to break the country into pieces. Further, it also shows at the Congress in Kerala is completely in control of the Muslim League," said Muraleedharan.

Further speaking on the alleged appeasement politics by Rahul Gandhi, Muraleedharan exuded confidence, saying that the right-thinking minorities will never support him. Furthermore, the MoS MEA termed this to be a 'shameful act' by a party who 'claims to be the leaders of the independent struggle of India'.

"I don't understand alignment with terrorist forces and anti-national forces. I don't think he will be able to get the support of the minorities also. The right-thinking minorities will not support him in such a stance. People who are trying to create a problem, people who are trying to create tension in society, and forces who are out to create division and are trying to creating disruption are supported by Congress and it's highly objectionable. A shameful act by a party who claims to be the leaders of the independent struggle of India," he added.

While meeting the family of the arrested journalist Siddique Kappan, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday promised them that Congress will try to do whatever is possible at the earliest in the early release of the journalist. The Uttar Pradesh police said it had arrested Kappan and others for having links with the PFI. The PFI had been accused of funding protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act across the country earlier this year and the UP police had sought a ban on the outfit.

PFI linked journalist's judicial custody extended

Siddiqui Kappan's judicial custody has been extended by a Mathura court on Tuesday. Three others were arrested along with Siddiqui Kappan on their way to a village in Hathras to meet the family of an alleged gang-rape victim, their judicial custody has also been extended. The journalist was arrested earlier this month by police under section 151 of the CrPC on the suspicion of their intention to commit a cognisable offence, the four were later booked on charges of sedition and various terror acts and were remanded to 14-day judicial custody on October 7