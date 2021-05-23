Centre Solely Responsible For Bodies Of COVID Victims Being Dumped In Ganga: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hit out at the central government, stating that it was their responsibility that people are leaving the bodies of their deceased loved ones in the Ganges river. He also said that people cannot be blamed as they are doing this due to helplessness.

"I do not like sharing pictures of dead bodies. The country and the world are sad to see the pictures but the pain of those who left their loved ones on the banks of river Ganga should also be understood. The mistake is not theirs," the Congress MP tweeted in Hindi. "The responsibility is not collective but that of the central government alone," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Gandhi had tweeted on the issue saying that "Every shroud on corpses seen in the sands of the Ganga river says that the Modi system stays buried in the same sands."

Over the last two weeks, several dead bodies have been found floating in the Ganga or buried near its banks across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Local residents have complained of the stench coming from the bloated, decomposing corpses and accused the authorities of ineptitude.

These incidents have sparked fears about the scale of the COVID-19 infections in the country. Authorities believe that families of those who succumbed to the virus were unable to find space to perform the last rites.

PIL seeks directions to protect dignity of the dead

A PIL was filed before Supreme Court on Sunday, seeking directions for framing a policy to protect the rights of the dead and controlling the overcharging for cremations, burials of those who died of COVID, and ambulance services.

The plea has been filed by Distress Management Collective, NGO Trust based in Delhi-NCR, taking note of the advisory issued by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on May 14, for upholding the dignity and protecting the rights of the dead, whereby 11 recommendations have been given to the Centre and all the State and UTs, as per Live Law report.

On May 16, the Centre had directed Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to prevent dumping of dead bodies in the Ganga and its tributaries, and focus on their safe disposal and a dignified cremation after corpses were seen floating in these rivers following a spurt in the number of coronavirus cases.

(With inputs from agency)