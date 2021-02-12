'Centre Spent Rs.7.95 Cr To Create Awareness On Farm Laws From Sept-Jan': Tomar Informs RS

In a big revelation on Friday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar informed Rajya Sabha that the Centre spent Rs.7,95,07,564 on the publicity campaign for the farm laws. Responding to Congress MPs Syed Nasir Hussain and Rajmani Patel's unstarred question, Tomar gave a break-up of the costs incurred in this regard from September 2020 and January 2021. This awareness campaign included advertisements published in English, Hindi and regional newspapers, three promotional and two educational films and development of creatives for print advertisement. At the same time, he stated that the Ministry of External Affairs did not spend any money on busting the myths pertaining to the farm laws.

Here is a break-up of the money spent:

Bureau of Outreach and Communication- Rs.7,25,57,246

Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers Welfare- Rs.67,99,750

Miscellaneous expenditure- Rs.1,50,568

Impasse over farm laws continues

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

At present, the talks between the Union government and the farmers' unions have come to a standstill. This is owing to the fact that farm associations refused to agree to the Centre's proposal for suspending the implementation of the aforesaid legislation for one and a half years. While the last round of talks lasted for nearly 5 hours, the farmers claimed that the two sides sat face-to-face for less than 30 minutes. The divide between the two sides further exacerbated on January 26 after the farmers' tractor rally turned violent resulting in 510 Delhi police personnel getting injured and extensive damage to public property.

