Mayawati Urges Centre, States To Provide Adequate Opportunities For Migrant Workers

Distressed over the plight of labourers amid the COVID-19 lockdown, BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday urged the Centre and state governments to provide adequate opportunity to labourers who are working under the MNREGA scheme. MGNREGA provides a legal guarantee of 100 days of employment in every financial year to adult members of any rural household willing to perform unskilled jobs at the statutory minimum wage.

Taking to Twitter, the BSP chief urged the Centre and state government to provide adequate opportunities, stating that crores of labourers in the country are suffering. Her tweet in Hindi read as - "Statistics show again that crores of labourers in the country despite hardships are sticking to traditions of having their bread by hard work, especially migrant labourers in Bihar and UP are somehow feeding their families working under MNREGA. So, the Centre and State government should provide them with adequate opportunities."

आँकड़े फिर गवाह हैं कि देश के करोड़ों श्रमिक संघषशील जीवन व मेहनत की रोटी खाने की परम्परा पर लगातार डटे हैं व खासकर यूपी व बिहार में घर लौटे प्रवासी श्रमिक मनरेगा के तहत श्रम करके परिवार का पेट जैसे-तैसे पाल रहे हैं। अतः केन्द्र व राज्य सरकारें उन्हें उचित अवसर जरूर प्रदान करें। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) September 13, 2020

The Coronavirus outbreak has created an adverse impact on the workforce in general and especially the migrant labourers. A large number of migrant workers returned to their native states when the state borders were opened. The highest number of (30 lakh) migrant workers have returned to Uttar Pradesh during this period. 31 of the total 50 districts of Uttar Pradesh have more than 25,000 migrant workers who travelled in from other states.



Mayawati Welcomes Unlock 4 Guidelines

BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday welcomed the “unified” policy of the Centre pertaining to Unlock 4 guidelines. The Union home ministry on Saturday issued the Unlock 4 guidelines under which metro trains would be allowed to resume services from September 7 in a graded manner, while political, social and religious congregations of up to 100 people would be permitted from September 21.

However, schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed for students till September 30, with some relaxations for students of classes 9 to 12.

