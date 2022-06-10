'Centre Strived For Holistic Development Of Healthcare Sector In Last 8 Yrs': PM Modi

Quick links:
IMAGE: ANI
Addressing a gathering at Gujarat's Navsari on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the Centre has focused on adopting a holistic approach to the development of the healthcare sector by concentrating on treatment facilities, nutrition, and preventive health and a clean lifestyle. His remarks came while inaugurating the AM Naik Healthcare Complex and Nirali Multi Speciality Hospital in Navsari. PM Modi is on a one-day visit to Gujarat on June 11 and the prime agenda of his visit is to lay foundation stones for various development projects worth Rs 3,050 crores.
While inaugurating the AM Naik Healthcare Complex and Nirali Multi-Speciality Hospital, PM Modi said, "During the last eight years, we have emphasised a holistic approach to improving the health sector of the country. We have tried to modernise the treatment facilities and also focus on topics related to better nutrition, a clean lifestyle and preventive health."
Earlier in the day, while inaugurating the 'Gaurav Gujarat Abhiyan' initiative, the Prime Minister noted the pace with which Gujarat has developed in the last two decades is something that the state should take pride in. Modi said, "The rapid development in the state during the last two decades is the pride of Gujarat, development for all and a new aspiration born out of this development. The double engine government is sincerely carrying forward this glorious tradition."
Further outlining the Centre's developmental initiatives over the years, PM Modi stated that the NDA government has adopted multiple steps to uplift the poor. He said, "In the last eight years, following the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, our government has laid the utmost emphasis on the welfare of the poor, on providing basic facilities to the poor."
Stone laying and Inauguration ceremonies