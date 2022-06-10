'Centre Strived For Holistic Development Of Healthcare Sector In Last 8 Yrs': PM Modi

Addressing a gathering at Gujarat's Navsari on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the Centre has focused on adopting a holistic approach to the development of the healthcare sector by concentrating on treatment facilities, nutrition, and preventive health and a clean lifestyle. His remarks came while inaugurating the AM Naik Healthcare Complex and Nirali Multi Speciality Hospital in Navsari. PM Modi is on a one-day visit to Gujarat on June 11 and the prime agenda of his visit is to lay foundation stones for various development projects worth Rs 3,050 crores.

While inaugurating the AM Naik Healthcare Complex and Nirali Multi-Speciality Hospital, PM Modi said, "During the last eight years, we have emphasised a holistic approach to improving the health sector of the country. We have tried to modernise the treatment facilities and also focus on topics related to better nutrition, a clean lifestyle and preventive health."

PM Modi asserts Gujarat witnessed rapid development over the last two decades

Earlier in the day, while inaugurating the 'Gaurav Gujarat Abhiyan' initiative, the Prime Minister noted the pace with which Gujarat has developed in the last two decades is something that the state should take pride in. Modi said, "The rapid development in the state during the last two decades is the pride of Gujarat, development for all and a new aspiration born out of this development. The double engine government is sincerely carrying forward this glorious tradition."

Further outlining the Centre's developmental initiatives over the years, PM Modi stated that the NDA government has adopted multiple steps to uplift the poor. He said, "In the last eight years, following the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, our government has laid the utmost emphasis on the welfare of the poor, on providing basic facilities to the poor."

Key takeaways of PM's Gujarat visit

Stone laying and Inauguration ceremonies

Bhumi Pujan for 13 water supply projects for residents of Tapi, Navsari and Surat districts, worth Rs 961 crores.

Inauguration of Madhuban dam-based Astol regional water supply project, built at the cost of about Rs 586 crores. It is a marvel of water supply engineering skills.

'Nal Se Jal' projects - Inauguration by PM Narendra Modi

Inauguration by PM Narendra Modi Inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of many electricity and water-based projects for the local residents of the area.

Inaugurate AM Naik Healthcare Complex and Nirali Multi Speciality Hospital in Navsari.

Attend a public function organised at the healthcare complex, where he will virtually inaugurate the Kharel education complex.

Inaugurate the headquarters of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) at IN-SPACe headquarters in Bopal, Ahmedabad.

IMAGE: ANI