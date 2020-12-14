Centre Takes Note Of Maharashtra Police's Action; MoS Home Condemns Republic CEO's Arrest

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday slammed the Maharashtra Government for indulging in "revenge politics" against Republic Media Network. The statement from the Union Minister comes a day after Mumbai Police arrested the Network's CEO Vikas Khanchandani without following due process.

'Stop revenge politics': MoS Home to 'Sonia Sena'

"Maharashtra government under the leadership of Shiv Sena and Sonia Sena is indulging in revenge politics. They are continuously taking action against Republic TV. Everyone knows that when a government misuses its power against media for their own benefit, they do not survive, whether it is nationally or internationally. I would like to request to Sonia Sena Sarkar to stop revenge politics. They should address the issues Republic TV is taking up rather than attacking the channel," G Kishan Reddy said.

On Sunday, the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Mumbai remanded Vikas Khanchandani to police custody for two days (till December 15) after he was arrested by Mumbai Police earlier in the day. Condemning the arrest of Republic Media Network's CEO Vikas Khanchandani, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had stated that the way Maharashtra government is targetting the network, it has been criticised by the Supreme Court as well. "The public has also criticised the ongoing witch hunt," Javadekar said in a press conference on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, top members of India's largest broadcasters body News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) on Monday sought a public statement from Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) in the fake TRP case, a day after Mumbai Police arrested Republic Media Network CEO Vikas Khanchandani in continuance of a shocking witch-hunt. Speaking to Republic Media Network's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanswamy, Sanjive Naraine, CEO of Prag News & VP of NBF, Anil Singh, CFO of TV5 and Sreekandan Nair, MD of Flowers TV, collectively demanded that BARC should come forward and break its silence on the matter since it is not private anymore.

Earlier, BARC has sent three different emails making amply clear there is no allegation against Republic Media Network in the fake TRP case but has thus far not gone public with the same despite there clearly being a pressing need to.

