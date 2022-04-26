Centre To Fulfil Demand Of According Tribal-status To Hatti Community: Himachal CM Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on April 26 said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured that the Hatti community will soon be provided with a Scheduled Tribe (ST) status after including them in the Scheduled Tribes list. The demand has been pending since 1968 when a section of the Hatti community went to the neighbouring state Uttarakhand and got the ST status, however, the members of the community who remained in Himachal Pradesh had to live without the status. The Himachal Pradesh CM also accused Congress of deciding not to provide the status when they were in power.

CM Thakur also informed about the formalities to induct the Hatti community as an ST community list will be completed soon. CM Jairam Thakur met Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday when he assured 'positive consideration" for the demand. The move will benefit a population of three lakh people of 154 Panchayats of the Trans Giri area in the state. The Centre has received all the technical information in the matter from the state government of Himachal Pradesh.

The community is spread across four assembly constituencies in the Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh, which shares the border with Uttarakhand. "They were accorded this status long back in 1968 and share similar culture and socio-economic conditions with those residing in district Sirmaur," CM Jairam Thakur said.

Hatti community's long struggle to be included in the Scheduled Tribe list

Delving into the history of the community, CM Thakur said that in 1967, half of the members of the Hatti community went to the neighbouring state of Uttarakhand, where they got the tribal status, "In 1967, half of their family members who went to the Jaunsar area of Uttarakhand became tribals and those who remained on the Himachal side were not included. We have been trying to address the matter for some time."

The Himachal CM said that the Congress rejected the demand of the community multiple times when it was in power in the state. However, the ruling BJP both at the Centre and the state have looked at the long-pending demand with genuineness.

Himachal Pradesh Power Minister Sukhram Chaudhary, an MLA from Sirmaur, said that the Hatti Community has struggled for a long time to be included in the ST list, "We have raised this demand from time to time. Today, the Chief Minister of the state took up this matter again and we are happy that the Centre has agreed to fulfil the demand."

