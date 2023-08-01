Centre To Introduce Delhi Services Bill In Lok Sabha Today; Why Is AAP Opposing It?

The Delhi Services Bill, which will hand over the control of administrative services and transfer of officers in the national capital back to the central government, is scheduled for introduction in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, August 1. The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 will be tabled in the Lower House of Parliament by Home Minister Amit Shah and seeks to replace the ordinance passed by the Centre on May 19.

The bill is scheduled to be introduced at a time when the Monsoon Session of Parliament is witnessing a deadlock between the ruling BJP and Opposition’s newly formed I.N.D.I.A since it began on July 20 over the Manipur crisis. The Opposition bloc is protesting against the central government seeking a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur crisis.

The bill, if passed, will allow the Delhi Lieutenant Governor (VK Saxena) to differ with the Delhi government's decision on service matters of the national capital. It will allow Delhi LG to send back the Delhi government approved files for reconsideration.

Notably, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 will also overturn the Supreme Court’s May 11 verdict, according to which the Delhi government (currently AAP) was given the control over services making the Lieutenant Governor (VK Saxena) bound by its decision. The top court’s decision came in efforts to settle the power tussle between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the central government.

Why is AAP opposing the bill?

Opposing the bill, the Aam Aadmi Party had said that the Centre had "deceived" the people of Delhi. “This bill that will be introduced in the Parliament is undemocratic. This is not just against the Constitution of the country but also against the people in Delhi. BJP has understood that are finished in Delhi so it has decided to destroy the city government", said AAP MP Raghav Chadha.

In efforts to gather the support of the opposition parties against the Centre’s ordinance, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal himself, along with his party members including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Raghav Chadha, had visited most several non-BJP ruled states and met Opposition leaders.

What does the bill say?