'Centre To Introduce Electric-based Two-wheeler Taxis Across The Country:' Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways of India Nitin Gadkari has informed that the Ministry has decided to introduce two-wheeler taxis across the country to provide easy facility of public transport. The Union Minister stated that the Ministry is aiming to cut down on pollution and the two-wheeler taxis will be electric-based. He added that the Centre is working with State governments to introduce these taxis soon.

Speaking to Republic TV on Saturday, Gadkari stated, "We have also decided to introduce two-wheeler taxis across the country by enabling the vehicle with an electronic meter. We have also issued guidelines. It is on the state governments to issue permits now. The two-wheelers are electric-ethanol based. This proposal is yet in our concurrent list and the Motor Act will be implemented along with the support of state governments."

#LIVE : We must promote public transport seeing traffic jams, pollution, economic viability. I have objected to driver-less vehicles as it will hurt our people's jobs : Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari



Watch live here : https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/DS9QYc6I4E — Republic (@republic) June 6, 2020

READ | Govt Mulling Making Large Firms Disclose MSME Dues: Nitin Gadkari

'Blessing in disguise'

The Union Minister highlighted the need for use of renewable sources of energy and also assured that India could be the hub of manufacturing electric vehicles in the coming five years. "This is a blessing in disguise. Just like Coronavirus, we also have to fight pollution as well. I have also directed the construction machinery used in road buildings to use CNG and LPG instead of diesel. With these little steps, we will surely restrict carbon emission completely in the country. Our manufacturers is also moving towards producing electric vehicles and I am sure in the coming five years India will be the hub of electric transportation."

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: India's Total Cases Rise To 2,36,657; Over One Lakh Recovered

While speaking about the change in public transport amid the COVID crisis, Gadkari stated that it is a new experience for the government as well. He emphasized on following the guidelines issued by the government including maintaining social distancing and using hand sanitizers. "At present, promoting public transport is the country's biggest need because of the increase in number of private vehicles on the road which is leading to traffic jams and air pollution. Public transport facilitated by electricity is our ultimate goal to cut down on pollution," the Union Minister said.

READ | Uttar Pradesh Issues Guidelines For Reopening Religious Places, Malls, Hotels, Restaurants

READ | Gadkari Announces Cabinet Decisions; Packages Worth Rs 70,000 Cr Being Released For MSMEs