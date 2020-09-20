Centre To Seek Suspension Of RS MPs, Venkaiah Naidu's Decision Likely Tomorrow: Sources

As per sources, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will move a motion on September 21 seeking the suspension of MPs who misbehaved with Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh. After the RS Deputy Chairperson refused to consider the demand for a division of votes on a resolution to send two farm bills to a Select Committee, TMC MP Derek O'Brien allegedly climbed the former's podium, broke his microphone and tore the rule book. Some parliamentarians from Congress and the Left too created a ruckus as the The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed via voice vote.

The motion under the Rule 256 of Procedures and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha is liked to be moved at around 9.25 am. Sources added that Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu might take a decision on suspension of members on September 21 itself. Earlier in the day, a high-level meeting over the ruckus in the Upper House took place at Naidu's residence in the presence of Harivansh Singh, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Joshi. As per ANI sources, the Vice President is very upset at the misbehaviour with the RS Deputy Chairperson.

Read: Post Passage Of Bills, PM Modi Reassures Farmers On MSP System & Government Procurement

Rajnath Singh slams opposition

Meanwhile, Union Minister Rajnath Singh, flanked by his Cabinet colleagues Thaawarchand Gehlot, Prakash Javadekar, Piyush Goyal, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Pralhad Joshi addressed a press conference in defence of the farm bills. Maintaining that farmers were being misinformed about the Minimum Support Price and Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee systems, the Union Defence Minister lashed out at the opposition over the ill-behaviour meted out to Harivansh Singh. Terming this incident as unprecedented, he opined that any person who believes in the sanctity of Parliamentary proceedings is hurt.

Read: Punjab CM Amarinder To Challenge Centre's Essential Commodities Act In Court

The agrarian bills

The aforesaid bills were introduced by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to replace the ordinances promulgated on June 5. The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. On the other hand, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services.

Read: 12 Opposition Parties Move No-confidence Against Dy. Chair After RS Passes 2 Farm Bills