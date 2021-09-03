Centre To Sign 'Karbi Peace Accord' Tomorrow; PM Modi, Amit Shah & Assam CM To Be Present

The Centre will be signing the "Karbi Peace Accord" on Saturday. The agreement will be signed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Hiamnta Biswa Sarma. The 1,040 militants, who surrendered earlier, will also be present.

1,040 militants surrender

Earlier in February, 1,040 militants including the "most wanted" Ingti Kathar Songbijit from five insurgent groups — Karbi Longri NC Hills Liberation Front (KLNLF), People's Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK), United Peoples Liberation Army (UPLA) and Kuki Liberation Front (KLF) — surrendered before Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to return to the mainstream. An official ceremony was held at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati where the militants laid down their arms. The former militants submitted a total of 338 weapons, including 8 light machine guns with 11,203 bullets, 11 M-16 rifles and 58 AK-47 rifles.

Bodo Peace Accord

The former militants of the five organisations had come to surrender their weapons after a year when the BJP signed the Bodo peace accord to end the long-run violence in Bodoland. The Bodoland region is an autonomous territorial region that is administered by the elected body - Bodoland Terrestrial Council. The Bodo Accord was first signed in 2003 to maintain peace in the region, later it was extended by the Modi-led BJP government in 2020.

