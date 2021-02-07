'Centre Trusts Taxpayers,' Says FM Sitharaman, Addresses Lack Of COVID Cess

Addressing industrialists on the Union Budget-2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday asserted that the Centre valued every taxpayer's money, stating that the government was working as a 'facilitator' for their benefit. The Finance Minister also revealed that with the GST compensation to states, the Centre had come up with a 'bank-driven solution', instead of a 'government-driven solution' to compensate the dues, with the RBI actively working with the banks.

"As part of GST compensation formula, loans are arranged by the Centre to lend to states. Every Monday, I retrieve data from Finance Ministry's handle to see how much money has been allotted to respective state governments. Banks themselves are agreeing to form something like a holding company, cull out bank assets & put them in these companies, which'll do the job. We've come up with a bank-driven solution and not govt driven solution. I am glad RBI is also working with banks," she said.

FM addresses lack of COVID cess

Nirmala Sitharaman also addressed the lack of a COVID cess in the Union Budget 2021-22, stating that the Centre did not want to put any additional burden on the common man. Highlighting how even developed economies were struggling to survive amid the pandemic, the FM credited the citizens for pulling India through the health crisis.

Crediting the entrepreneurs for building India amid the 'license raj', she said, "Since the last 60 years, India was living with socialist baggage. Because of the regulations and License Raj, Indian entrepreneurs could not show their complete strength. The Indian industries and entrepreneurs somehow survived the license quota raj."

Earlier in the day, Congress workers staged a protest in Mumbai against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who was scheduled to visit the city on Sunday. Taking to the roads, Congress workers sloganeered against the FM shouting 'Nirmala Sitharaman go back'. The Finance Minister is in Mumbai for her interactive session on Union Budget 2021-22 titled 'Sarvsparshi Arthsankalp 2021' in Dadar.

