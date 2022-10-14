Last Updated:

Centre Upgrades Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's Security To Z-plus

Sarma, 53, has been enjoying a Z category cover provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) VIP security unit for his travel in the north eastern states till now.

The Union government has upgraded the security cover of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to the top category of Z-plus after a recent review, officials said on Friday.

After a recent security review, the CRPF has been directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to upgrade his security to the top category of Z-plus on an all-India basis, the officials said. PTI NES DV DV

