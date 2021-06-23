'Centre Victimizing Ex-Chief Secy Alapan Bandyopadhyay': CM Mamata Assures 'full Support'

On Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the Centre for 'victimising' her former Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay-- against whom the union government has initiated 'penalty proceedings' that could deprive him of post-retirement benefits. At present, Alapan is serving as the advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, under All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules. CM Mamata said that IAS and IPS officers of the country are in solidarity with the former West Bengal chief secretary, as it is the "battle of every bureaucrat".

"Battle of every bureaucrat": Mamata Banerjee

"The Centre must realise it is victimising an official who lost his brother, nephew and mother within a span of 15-20 days... and he is in mental agony because he has worked for the country all his life, and now he is being treated in such a manner. This is irresponsible behaviour and we will not allow this," Mamata told PTI.

The CM said Bandyopadhyay, a 1987-batch IAS officer (retired), has always worked with dedication, determination and devotion, and he is authorised to take any action as part of his response to the Centre. "Our government will give him full support," Banerjee asserted.

CM Mamata calls out Central Govt

She claimed that the union government is not abiding by the law in its actions against Bandyopadhyay.

"You cannot forcibly change rules because the country has a Constitution. It (central government) is turning into a selfish giant... Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and the Congress party, too, had a massive majority, but even he had never done something like this," Banerjee said.

Penalty proceedings against Alapan

On Monday, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has sent a "memorandum" to the former top bureaucrat Bandyopadhyay that the Central government has proposed to hold major penalty proceedings against him under All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules. It will allow the central government to withhold pension or gratuity, or both, either in full or in part. DoPT also asked Bandyopadhyay to submit a written statement in his defence and state if he desires to be heard in person within 30 days. And, in case of no reply from him, inquiry authority may hold an inquiry against him ex parte.

Alapan Bandyopadhyay Controversy

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on May 28 announced that Bandyopadhyay had 'retired' as the state's Chief Secretary. However, Banerjee reappointed him as her advisor for three years, in order to counter the Centre's move. Before her decision, Banerjee had also penned a letter to PM Modi asserting that the state government will not release him. She further urged PM Modi to withdraw the order by terming it as 'unconstitutional'. Additionally, she also remarked that the Centre took the decision without seeking permission from the state administration.

The political drama surrounding Bandyopadhyay kicked off when the Personnel Ministry had on May 28 sought his services and asked the state government to relieve the officer immediately. Bandyopadhyay, who was scheduled to retire on Monday after completion of 60 years of age, was recently given a three-month extension, but then he and CM Mamata did not attend the PM's Cyclone review meeting in Kolkata, making the Prime Minister wait for 30 minutes, following which they reached to hand the PM a report and demand for Rs 20,000 crore, and left.

