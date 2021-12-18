'Centre With Cooperative Movement, Need To Increase Efficiency': Amit Shah In Maharashtra

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his two-day tour to Maharashtra addressed people on 'Sahakar Parishad and Krishi Sammelan' on Friday at Loni. While speaking on the Union government’s efforts to support the cooperative sector in the country, Home Minister Shah iterated the government's plans for boosting cooperative societies and getting rid of its shortcomings.

He said, "We need to free the cooperative movement of shortcomings. There was a time when district cooperative banks of Maharashtra were looked up to, but today there are only three left."

Speaking on the decline of the cooperative banks in the state, Shah said, "How did scams involving crores of money happen? Did RBI do it? No, the RBI didn't do it," adding, "I've not come to make political remarks. Just want to tell workers of the Cooperative movement that the Centre is with them. But simultaneously, we need to increase efficiency, bring in professional students and give them command."

Explaining his remarks, the Union Home Minister cited examples of India’s leading companies that have been built with the help of the Cooperative movement like Amul and Lijjat Papad.

Amit Shah's two-day visit to Maharashtra

During his two day visit to Maharashtra, Amit Shah will visit Pune to launch a new facility of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) and engage with members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), according to officials. During his tour, Shah will also attend the Vaikunth Mehta National Institute of Cooperative Management (VAMNICOM) convocation in Pune and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) national awards celebration in Mumbai.

The Home Minister would visit the Shirdi shrine in Ahmednagar on December 18 and give the Vithalrao Vikhe Patil literary prizes at a celebration in Loni, authorities said, in addition to attending an ICSI function in the capital. Shah will inaugurate the new CFSL building in Pune on December 19 and have lunch with NDRF personnel. He'll attend the VAMNICOM convocation in the afternoon and lay the cornerstone for a statue of Maratha hero Chhatrapati Shivaji at the Pune Municipal Corporation.

According to officials, Home Minister Shah would meet with BJP workers in Pune in the evening before visiting the home of famed historian Babasaheb Purandare, who passed away last month.

(With inputs from PTI, Image: ANI)