Centre Withdraws Personal Data Protection Bill, 2021 From Lok Sabha; New Law Soon

MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that Joint Committee of Parliament had identified many issues that were relevant but beyond scope of modern Digital Privacy law.

Kamal Joshi

Image: Twitter/@Sansad_TV


In a big development, the Electronics and Information Technology Ministry has withdrawn Data Protection Bill, 2021 from Lok Sabha. The bill was withdrawn via voice vote in the Lower House of Parliament.

"The Personal Data Protection bill, 2021 will soon be replaced by a comprehensive framework of Global standard laws including Digital Privacy laws for contemporary and future challenges and catalyze PM's vision of India Techade," Union Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw.

Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the joint Committee of Parliament (JCP) had identified many issues that were relevant but beyond scope of modern Digital Privacy law.

"Privacy is a fundamental right of Indian citizen and a trillion-dollar digital economy requires Global standard Cyber laws," Chandrasekhar added.

The Bill was introduced on December 11, 2019. It was referred to the Joint Committee of the Houses for review and the report of the committee was presented to the Lok Sabha on December 16, 2021.

The bill aimed to provide protection of the digital privacy of individuals relating to their personal data, to specify the flow and usage of data, to create a relationship of trust between persons and entities processing the data, to protect the rights of individuals whose data are processed and to create a framework for organisational and technical measures in the processing of data.

It also desired to lay down norms for social media platforms, cross-border transfer, accountability of entities processing data, remedies for unauthorised and harmful processing, to ensure the interest and security of the state and to establish a Data Protection Authority of India.

