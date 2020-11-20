Centre Withdraws Z-security Of Punjab MLA & Harsimrat's Brother Bikram Majithia; SAD Angry

The Centre has withdrawn the 'Z' category security provided to former Punjab Minister and Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia. He was provided with the Z security when the UPA government was in power at the Centre. Reacting to the development, the Akali Dal has blamed the Union Government and alleged that it is a "politically motivated move." Bikram Majithia is also the brother of former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal who recently resigned from the Union Cabinet over the farm laws introduced by the BJP government.

'Home Minister Amit Shah should answer this'

"The way the security has been withdrawn is unprofessional, politically motivated and undemocratic. He was given the security by the UPA government in 2010 when P Chidambaram was the Home Minister. He had been given the security as the threat perception was 'serious'. Today suddenly after 10 years, the security was withdrawn. On what basis did they assess the perceived threat?" Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema said.

He also mentioned Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh’s murder and said it was a "clear cut example that withdrawal of his security led to his murder." "Today, anyone can check the National Crime Bureau data which proves that the law and order situation in Punjab is worsened over the years. You can give security to a film celebrity but not to an active politician? What message do they want to send across? We condemn this move. The Home Ministry and Amit Shah should answer this," the Akali Dal leader said.

