Centre's COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Plan Accessed; Focus On Population Ratio, Wastage

After PM Modi announced a de-centralised policy for COVID-19 vaccines, Republic TV on Tuesday accessed details of the vaccination distribution plan of the Centre. According to the plan, the Centre will consider a number of factors such as a state's population ratio, case severity, and the present number of vaccines available with the state before allocating a set number of Coronavirus vaccines to them. Another important criterion that would factor in would be the state's vaccine wastage ratio. A higher vaccine wastage ratio would negatively affect the vaccine allocation to the states.

Revised guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination program

As per the guidelines, the government will provide states with advanced information of vaccine doses to be supplied to them. In return, the states have been asked to allocate the doses well in advance to districts and vaccination centres and put the information in the public domain so as to disseminate it among the local population.

"Vaccine doses will be provided free of cost by the government of India to states and UTS based on criteria such as population disease burden and progress of vaccination wastage of vaccines will affect negatively," the guidelines stated.

In order to incentivise vaccine manufacturing, domestic vaccine manufacturers have been given the option to provide vaccines directly to private hospitals which will be restricted to 25% of their monthly production. Additionally, to promote the spirit of 'Lok Kalyan', the use of non-transferable electronic vouchers would be available at private vaccination centres and would help people financially support vaccination for economically weaker sections.

The price of vaccine doses for private hospitals will be declared by each vaccine manufacturer; within the population group of citizens over 18 years of age. The States/UTs have been allowed to decide their own prioritization factoring in vaccine supply schedule, as per the guidelines.

Govt of India releases revised guidelines for national COVID vaccination program, to be implemented from June 21



PM Modi announces free COVID Vaccinations for 18+

In a massive announcement, PM Modi on Monday stated that from June 21 all persons above the age of 18 years will be provided with free COVID-19 vaccines across the country. PM Modi also rolled out a 100 percent centralized vaccination drive that will be implemented within two weeks.

The key announcements under this decision include the scrapping of decentralized policy rolled out on May 1. Now, the Centre will now account for procurement of 75% of COVID-19 vaccines from the manufacturers and subsequently provide these free to the States for inoculation. Only 25% will be available for private players, with a Rs 150 cap on the service charge they may apply.

PM Modi also announced a potentially game-changing 'Each One, Pay One' policy which invites people to contribute towards the collective battle against COVID-19. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will soon issue vouchers that can be bought to fund the Coronavirus immunization drive for the poor.

India registered 86,498 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as the nation's recoveries crossed 2,73,41,462. In a span of 24 hours, 2,123 deaths were recorded. There are currently 13,03,702 active cases in the country.