Centre's decision on booster dose discriminatory, injustice to poor and rural people: Congress

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday questioned the government for not allowing government hospitals to administer COVID-19 vaccine booster dose to all adults, alleging its "absurd policy" is discriminatory and a "gross injustice" to the poor and rural population of the country.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said even small countries like Bangladesh and Pakistan are providing free booster doses to their people and alleged that the Centre was allowing profiteering by permitting the "selling of booster dose" of COVID-19 vaccines by private entities. The Union Health Ministry on Friday announced that people above the age of 18 years who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose will be eligible for the precaution dose at private centres, which charge for the vaccines.

The Centre is continuing the free COVID-19 inoculation programme through government vaccination centres for the first and the second dose to the eligible population as well as the precaution dose to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above 60 years.

"Why administer this booster dose only through private hospitals and have no option of getting it through government hospitals. Does it make sense? Is this a reasonable policy that government hospitals will not deal with this 18-60 years category," Singhvi asked.

He alleged that the private sector will earn crores of rupees at the cost of Indians who are already suffering due to high prices and inflation.

"The selling of booster dose vaccines for the 18-60 age group by private companies and entities has exposed the cruel, the cunning and the callous nature of the BJP government in the new policy announced now.

"The decision on privatisation of booster vaccine is bitter, brutal and barbarous. Unfortunately, the central feature of this new policy is discrimination by design," he said at a press conference, alleging that it will deprive the poor and rural population who do not have access to private hospitals.

He said, "Let not this private profiteering continue unabated and let not 'jumlas' take the place of reality, otherwise this decision would be continued to be called socially unethical, morally corrupt and institutionally untenable".

"Should the government be discharging its duty in this manner by transferring the buck? Is this fair. Is this segregation? Is it creating two Indias? Is it creating discrimination? What is the sense behind this absurd policy, after already the price levels at which we are standing," he asked.

Vaccine majors Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech on Saturday said they have decided to cut prices of the precaution dose of their respective COVID-19 vaccines to Rs 225 per shot for private hospitals after discussion with the government.

Covishield was earlier priced at Rs 600 and Coovaxin at Rs 1,200. PTI SKC SKC RT RT