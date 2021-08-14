'Centre's Ideology Is To Block Everything Coming From Rahul Gandhi': Cong's Hanumantha Rao

Telangana Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao attacked the Centre for restricting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account, saying that the government does not want the opposition's voice to reach the public. He added, "Opposition’s voice should not reach the people. That is the ideology of the central government."

Hanumantha Rao on blocking Rahul Gandhi's Twitter

The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) urged Facebook on Saturday, August 14, to provide an action report on Rahul Gandhi's Instagram video revealing the identity of a minor girl victim's family. This comes only days after Twitter suspended the Congress party's and some of its officials' accounts, including Rahul Gandhi's, for violating the microblogging site's rules after Gandhi tweeted a photo of the victim's family.

Rahul Gandhi's tweet revealing the identity of the relatives of a rape and murder victim in Delhi was taken down by Twitter on August 6. The person who was assaulted was a minor. Congress leaders have claimed that the decision was made under pressure from the central government.

Rao remarked, "Now they want to take his Facebook also. This is clearly showing that everything coming from Rahul Gandhi should be blocked, either statement, Twitter or Facebook. Everything should stop. That is the ideology of the central government."

The accounts of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party were unlocked by Twitter on Saturday. Other Congress politicians' Twitter accounts, such as Pawan Khera and Manickam Tagore, have also been unlocked.

Rahul Gandhi on Twitter block

Ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who had been silent over being blocked on Twitter, issued a statement on Friday criticising the microblogging site. He claimed that Twitter was making it their job to define Indian politics, which he found offensive. He claimed that by blocking him, Twitter was undermining the country's democratic framework and that it was shutting down not only him but also his followers. The Wayanad MP, who has between 19 and 20 million followers on Twitter, has had his account suspended for allegedly breaking the site's regulations.

Later, Twitter stated that its rules are applied judiciously and impartially to all users of the platform and that several hundred Tweets including an image that violated the site's standards had been removed.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: ANI/RepresentativeImage