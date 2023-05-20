National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Saturday said the ordinance by the Centre on transfer of bureaucrats in Delhi was a travesty and against the spirit of cooperative federalism.

Abdullah, however, said it was a shame that the AAP did not realise the danger when it sided withe the BJP in August 2019, when the Centre ended Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370.

"What has been done to Delhi is a travesty and goes against the spirit of cooperative federalism. That said Raghav, it's a shame the AAP didn't realise the danger of its actions when it happily sided with the BJP in Aug 2019.

"JandK was dismembered and reduced to a Union territory and the people have been disenfranchised for five years. Sadly your chickens have come home to roost now," he said in a tweet.

Abdullah's assertions came in response to AAP leader Raghav Chadha's remarks over the issue.

The Centre promulgated the ordinance on Friday to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of IAS and DANICS cadre officers and disciplinary proceedings against them.