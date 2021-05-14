'Centre's Policy Paralysis Has Led To COVID-19 Vaccine Shortage In The Country': Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief, Asaduddin Owaisi attacked PM Modi over the COVID-19 vaccine drive in India alleging that the BJP's 'policy paralysis' had led to a vaccine shortage in the country. Speaking to news agency ANI, Owaisi accused the Centre of not being transparent on the number of vaccines that it was procuring from the manufacturers adding that there was no logic in delaying the second dose to 12-126 weeks.

"Vaccine shortage is only because of PM Narendra Modi. He placed the order of vaccines too late. We don't have transparency. They (Centre) lie to people that after the first dose, take the second dose after 4 weeks. Then it got postponed to 6 weeks, now it's 12-16 weeks. It shows their policy paralysis," he said.

"It is completely the fault of the Centre that India is facing a severe shortage of COVID vaccine. The Centre is not transparent about the amount of vaccines that has been procured till date from the vaccine manufacturing firms. There is no logical science in delaying the second dose. It was initially told that the second dose must be taken after 4 weeks, then has been increased to 6 weeks and now again the time for taking the second dose has been increased to 12 to 16 weeks after the first dose has been taken," he added.

Slamming the Centre's decision to liberalise the vaccine policy in India, the AIMIM chief opined that it was the duty of the Centre to procure the vaccines and distribute it to the states rather than them reaching out to global vaccine manufacturers. He also called the CoWIN portal 'completely unnecessary', saying that a 'walk-in vaccination' policy was better to ease the lives of the people.

"Unless and until the government is able to vaccinate all the people of the nation, the government cannot save lives of the people. As per the experts, the Indian Government must be able to vaccinate around three hundred million people each month to save lives," he stated.

Centre to procure 216 crore COVID vaccine doses

While addressing a press brief yesterday, Niti Aayog revealed that India had administered 18 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of May 13. The country currently stands in the third position worldwide with the US having administered 26 crore doses. The Niti Aayog also shared that the Centre was working towards increasing the availability of vaccines stating that over 2 billion (216 crore) vaccines will be manufactured between the month of August to December.

"Overall, 216 crore doses of vaccines will be manufactured in India between August-December - for India and for Indians. There should be no doubt that vaccine will be available for all as we move forward. Any vaccine that is approved by FDA, WHO can come to India. Import license will be granted within 1-2 days. No import license is pending," said DR Paul.

(With Agency Inputs)