Chair Thrown At Bihar CM Nitish Kumar During Samadhan Yatra In Bihar's Aurangabad

A chair was thrown at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday. The broken piece of the chair fell in front of Kumar, who was in Kanchanpur in Bihar's Aurangabad on Samadhan Yatra. As soon as the chair was thrown, security forces came in to guard the Chief Minister.

Police officials investigating the matter are trying to to find out why the person threw the chair at the CM. Sources say as soon as the CM reached the area, the locals wanted to speak to them about their problems.

Not the first time

This is not the first time Nitish Kumar has faced the wrath of people while travelling to regions within Bihar. On February 5, during the same Samadhan Yatra, angry villagers caused a ruckus on the roads of Katihar after they were stopped from meeting the Chief Minister and sharing their problems with him.

In yet another incident, the CM of Bihar was shown a black flag by a teenager in the Saran district. He stood in front of the Chief Minister's convoy and showed black flags to him. Later, the teen was detained by police officials.

Nitish Kumar is on the Samadhan Yatra in a bid to visit corners of Bihar and listen to common people's issues. Kumar interacts with women self-help groups wherever he goes as well.