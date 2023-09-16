Challenge to democracy, obstacles created for non-BJP ruled states: Congress post CWC meet

Congress on Saturday attacked the Central government stating that there is a challenge to the constitutional as well as federal structure of the country and federalism “is being systematically weakened”. The grand old party leaders P Chidambaram, Pawan Khera and Jairam Ramesh addressed a press briefing in Hyderabad where they detailed the meeting insights.

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram stated that there was a detailed discussion on the current situation of the country in relation to the political situation, economic crises, and security threats both internal and external that have posed great challenges.

Chidambaram stated, "The central government doesn't assist state governments where the people have given a mandate against them. The Modi government refused rice supplies to Karnataka and didn't provide assistance to flood-affected Himachal Pradesh. Manipur is facing unrest, and PM Modi doesn't seem to have time to visit Manipur. What is happening in Kashmir? What we see is far from normalcy".

He further addressed the political situation and stated that Federalism is being systematically weakened. "The state governments have been hampered, revenues to state governments have been denied or reduced and obstacles are placed in the way of state governments discharging their responsibilities."

He informed that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) is deliberating on a draft resolution for which the deliberations are still underway. "We are discussing the situation in the country. Broadly, it can be divided into the political situation, the economic crisis that the country faces and the security threats both internal and external that are a great challenge to the country".

Questioning PM Modi's silence on the situation in Manipur, Chidambaram stated that when the state was burning, the PM found time to visit several countries, attended the ASEAN Summit and then came back for the G20.

"It's startling and deeply disappointing that he has not found two hours to visit Manipur. Except for a two-minute mention of Manipur just before the Parliament session started, he has not spoken about Manipur," he added.

Chidambaram further termed the One Nation, One Election an assault on the Constitution. He stated that the BJP is aware that it does not have the numbers to pass these Constitutional amendments and this move has been only introduced to divert attention from the pressing issues and to create a false narrative.