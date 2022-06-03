In a massive boost for BJP on Friday, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami won the Champawat by-poll with an astonishing margin of 55,025 votes. As Dhami took oath as the Chief Minister in March despite losing to Congress's Bhuwan Chandra Kapri from Khatima by 6,579 votes in the Assembly polls, he needed to get elected to the state Assembly by September to remain the CM. While he garnered a whopping 92.94% of the total votes polled, his Congress opponent Nirmala Gahtori could garner only 3233 votes and lost her deposit.

Interestingly, the Uttarakhand CM's victory margin was 10 times higher than Kailash Gahtori, the BJP leader who originally won from Champawat in the 2022 Assembly election and resigned paving way for him to contest. Back then, Gahtori defeated Hemesh Kharkwal of Congress by a mere 5,304 votes. The highest victory margin in the Assembly polls was also only 30,052 votes- that of BJP's Umesh Sharma Kau who beat Congress' Hira Singh Bisht from the Raipur seat. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi congratulated Dhami and exuded confidence that the latter will work even harder for Uttarakhand's progress.

Congratulations to Uttarakhand’s dynamic CM @pushkardhami for the record win from Champawat. I am confident he will work even harder for the progress of Uttarakhand. I thank the people of Champawat for placing their faith in BJP and laud our Karyakartas for their hardwork. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 3, 2022

In his first reaction after the mammoth victory, Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "I thank all the voters, brothers and sisters of Champawat. I am grateful that they have given me such huge support. I will make every possible attempt till the last moment of my life to repay their debt. I will return it in the form of development and service."

BJP sweeps 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly polls

All 70 seats in Uttarakhand went to the polls in a single-phase on February 14. Congress was seeking to take advantage of the fact that the BJP had changed two CMs within a span of 4 months in 2021. Trivendra Singh Rawat served as the Chief Minister of the state until March 9, 2021, when he resigned because of a collective decision taken by the BJP top brass. His successor and Lok Sabha MP Tirath Singh Rawat's tenure as the CM was also short-lived and was replaced by Dhami in July as the Election Commission was unlikely to conduct a by-election owing to the COVID-19 situation.

While the exit polls showed a tight race between BJP and Congress, the former won a comfortable majority of 47 seats with a vote share of 44.33%. Though the vote share of the Sonia Gandhi-led party jumped from 33.5% in 2017 to 37.91%, its seat tally improved slightly from 11 to 19 seats. On the other hand, BSP bagged two seats despite having a marginal presence in the state. AAP failed to open its account with its CM face Colonel (retd.) Ajay Kothiyal losing to BJP's Suresh Singh Chauhan. While ex-CM Harish Rawat faced a humiliating loss in Lalkuwa, his daughter Anupama Rawat emerged victorious in Haridwar Rural.