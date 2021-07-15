Punjab BJP workers on Thursday staged a protest against the CM Captain Amarinder Singh-led Congress government in Chandigarh over various scholarship programmes for the Scheduled Caste community. As per reports, Chandigarh Police has been deployed at the site of the protest whereas the area is barricaded and water cannons were reportedly used to disperse protestors.

BJP workers begun their protest against the Punjab government from sector 25 of Chandigarh and moved towards CM's residence near sector 2. The Police had to resort to barricading the area near the CM's house to prevent the BJP protestors from scaling the walls of his residence.

However, the adamant protestors continued to raise their voice against the Punjab government over the alleged ill-treatment towards the SC community concerning various scholarship programs. According to the BJP workers, the Congress government had failed to keep up with their poll promises made in 2017 regarding the SC community, loan waivers, and job opportunities. Captain Amarinder has not delivered his duties properly for the past four years.

While the BJP protestors raised slogans against the CM Amarinder Singh-led Congress government, reports of the agitators clashing with the Police also surfaced. Addressing the issues, 2022 Harvest Grewal, BJP spokesperson, said, "We are not breaking any law but just asking justice for our SC community".

Opposition parties attack Punjab government

In June, opposition parties including Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the ruling Congress of reneging on its election promises made in 2017. Former minister and senior SAD leader Daljeet Singh Cheema had challenged the claims of Captain Amarinder's government of having fulfilled most of its promises. While AAP said that the government had failed to fulfil its promises, the ‘high command’ now directing CM to deliver on his promises within the stipulated time.

BJP to go solo for 2022 Punjab Asssembly elections

In November 2020, BJP announced that it would contest all 117 seats in the 2022 Punjab assembly elections. The party will contest all the Assembly seats in Punjab alone, something that the saffron party said it had been doing till 1992 before entering into an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal.

