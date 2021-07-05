Chandigarh: BJYM Launches Violent Protest Against Punjab CM Over Drug Issue In State

The Punjab Government which is already under political turmoil and infighting amongst the Congress party is out and clear, the state Government was faced with fresh challenge after the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) launched protests on Monday. The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) held an outcry in Chandigarh against Punjab Government over the drugs issue in the state. The on-ground visuals show dramatic clashes broke out between police and protestors as the latter tried to gherao Punjab Chief Minister's residence.

As the demonstrators tried to break the barricades placed by the security, police started using tear gas shells and water cannons to disperse the large crowd. The protestors also pelted stones at water cannon vehicles to escalate their demonstration. The opponents were stopped at sector 17 where a heavy police team was positioned. Protestors raised slogans against Captain Amarinder Singh while trying to reach his residence.

The youth wing of BJP launched protests on the pretext of promises made by the Congress government when it came to power in 2017. At that time, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had promised that he will abolish the drug problem of the state within a year. The state is set to undergo assembly elections next year (2022).

AAP stages protest against Punjab Government

The political activities in Punjab have escalated as the elections are lying ahead. Before the BJP youth wing's protest, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers on July 3 had launched a protest outside Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s residence in Mohali over the power cuts issue in the state. The protests soared and police had to use water cannons to disperse the crowd. The outcry by AAP workers came after the Punjab government cut down electricity for various industries amid a power crisis as the state faces a scorching heatwave due to delayed monsoons.

Punjab Assembly Elections 2022

The term of the current Congress government in Punjab, led by Captain Amarinder Singh, is going to expire on March 27, 2022, after which Punjab will once again go to the polls most probably in the month of March to elect 117 members of the legislative assembly.

Till now, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has announced its deal with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). As part of the deal, which will be the first alliance before the election, the BSP is going to contest 18-20 (out of 117) seats in alliance with SAD. BJP and SAD were a part of an alliance in the state right from 1992, but the alliance broke in September 2020 over the three agricultural sector reform laws.