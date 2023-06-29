Chandigarh Councillors' Goa Study Tour Turned Into ‘family’ Holiday; AAP Slams BJP & Cong

What was meant to be an official study tour for the municipal councillors of Chandigarh to Goa has allegedly transformed into a "family" holiday, drawing criticism from AAP councillors who accuse Congress and BJP councillors of squandering public funds on personal vacations. Family members of the councillors reportedly accompanied them on the trip to Goa, which was intended to study the garbage treatment plant in the coastal state.

The study tour was organised to gather insights into the garbage treatment plant's operations and the technology employed in Goa, as Chandigarh plans to establish a similar facility. However, it appears that the study tour took a different turn when councillors decided to bring their family members along. All the councillors and their families were lodged at Le Meridien Hotel during the trip. The study tour is still ongoing, with the councillors scheduled to return to Chandigarh on July 1.

When questioned by Republic, Congress councillor Taruna Mehta, who had her husband accompany her, claimed that they had paid separately for their family members' expenses and could provide receipts as evidence. According to Mehta, all the expenses were borne out of their own pockets.

Another councillor, Darshana Devi, confirmed her participation in the study tour but acknowledged that certain councillors had brought their family members along and stayed at the same hotel.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta, “4-5 councillors are accompanied by their family members for the Goa study tour. All councillors were bearing the expenses of their families. There was no restriction for taking the family along on the Goa study tour but the condition was to bear the expenses. There is no point that Municipal Corporation will bear the expenses of families.”

(Chandigarh councillors touring garbage treatment plant in Goa)

Political controversy: AAP attacks Cong and BJP

AAP councillors who boycott the study tour organised by the Chandigarh civic body accused BJP and Congress councillors of corruption and misusing public funds for personal enjoyment. Malwinder Kang, an AAP spokesperson, claimed that the garbage dump issue had become a lucrative opportunity for BJP and Congress councillors, alleging corruption within their ranks. AAP demanded the disclosure of records related to the garbage dump in Chandigarh and called for an in-house discussion before awarding the tender for the treatment plant.

It is worth noting that Chandigarh Municipal councillors and officers embarked on the study tour to Goa on Tuesday to gain insights into the functioning of the garbage treatment plant. The issue of the garbage dump has been a significant concern regarding the city's aesthetics. Councillors and officers visited Goa to study the treatment plant, which was already established there, as the same company is slated to set up the plant in Chandigarh.