Chandigarh MC Polls: Manish Sisodia Says 'Punjab People Want AAP, Tired Of Cong & SAD'

After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a massive victory in the Chandigarh municipal corporation elections by winning 14 out of the 35 seats, Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia addressed a press conference and said, the people of Punjab are determined to give AAP a chance in the upcoming state elections.

Speaking at a press conference, Manish Sisodia said, "People of Punjab have decided to give an opportunity to AAP as they are tired of Congress and Akali Dal".

He added, "Everyone talks about AAP's governance as the party is focused on the growth and development of the region. According to Sisodia, AAP wrote history in with their governance model in Delhi as leaders across the countries approach Kejriwal to learn about Delhi's model. "Today's win in Chandigarh is an example of hailing Delhi's model of governance", he added.

AAP wins Chandigarh civic body polls

The AAP declared a massive win and pushed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the second spot in Chandigarh civic body polls. The BJP won 12 seats while the Congress managed to double its previous tally to eight and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) bagged just one seat.

Congratulating the party over the win, AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal wrote on Twitter, "This victory of Aam Aadmi Party in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is a sign of the coming change in Punjab. People of Chandigarh today have chosen the honest politics of AAP, rejecting corrupt politics. Many congratulations to all the winning candidates and workers of AAP. This time Punjab is ready for change".

चंडीगढ़ नगर निगम में आम आदमी पार्टी की ये जीत पंजाब में आने वाले बदलाव का संकेत है।चंडीगढ़ के लोगों ने आज भ्रष्ट राजनीति को नकारते हुए AAP की ईमानदार राजनीति को चुना है।



AAP के सभी विजयी उम्मीदवारों एवं सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को बहुत-बहुत बधाई।



इस बार पंजाब बदलाव के लिए तैयार है। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 27, 2021

In early November, AAP released its first list of candidates for the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. According to the list, Jai Kishan Roudi will fight from Garhshankar, Baljinder Kaur will contest from Talwandi Sabo, and Saravjit Kaur Manuke will contest from Jagraon. These candidates are among seven other sitting MLAs who will be contesting in Punjab's upcoming Assembly polls.

Image: PTI