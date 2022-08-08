Chandigarh: Youth Congress Protestors Try To Break Barricade; Water Cannons Fired

As Congress is staging nationwide protests against the rising prices of commodities, the members of the Chandigarh Youth Congress on Monday protested against the issue of inflation and held demonstrations on the streets of the city. Notably, the protests in Chandigarh were held without required permission and police were seen trying hard to convince the demonstrators to maintain law and order.

In video footage accessed by Republic, the protesters were seen raising slogans against the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over price hike. They were seen holding placards and gas cylinders to register their protest against the rising prices of commodities.

As the law and order situation was being compromised, water cannons were used by the police to disperse the protesting Chandigarh Youth Congress workers. The protesters, on the other hand, broke barricades and were adamant to continue with the protest.

Congress' protests against rising prices of commodities and LPG

Congress, last month, organised a protest over the issue of price rise in the Parliament complex in Delhi, a day after the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on packaged food items such as milk and curd came into force. Notably, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, some opposition MPs including Supriya Sule of the NCP, Ram Gopal Yadav of the Samajwadi party and Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Shiv Sena were present during the protest which was held in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Parliament complex.

They also held banners and placards which read that “high inflation, continuous price rise badly affecting common people”.

On August 5, Congress staged a nationwide protest against inflation, price rise and unemployment. Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi among others, wore black-coloured outfits to mark their protest against the central government over issues like price rise and unemployment.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi was seen with other MPs outside gate number one of Parliament, clutching a banner, as they shouted anti-government slogans and demanded the Centre reverse its decision to raise GST on necessary items.

A total of 335 protesters including 65 Congress MPs were detained under the Delhi Police Act to maintain law and order in the area.