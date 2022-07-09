Chandrababu Naidu Accuses YSRCP Of Playing With Lives In AP, Urges People To Vote Them Out

On July 9, former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and leader of opposition, N Chandrababu Naidu of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) lashed out at the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing a massive roadshow at Nagari in the Chittoor district, conducted as part of the TDP's Badude Badudu programme that highlights the high tax regime of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), Naidu also urged the public to vote out Reddy's YSRCP in the next elections in 2024.

Accusing the YSRCP government, Naidu said, "The Jagan government has been playing with the lives of people ever since it came to power." He also gave a call to the public to support the "Quit Jagan" campaign that has been launched by his party TDP.

The TDP chief also blamed the Andhra government under Reddy, of burdening the masses with rising taxes and high costs of basic necessities, and stated that residents of border districts have to travel to neighbouring cities like Tamil Nadu to purchase petrol and diesel at lesser rates.

CM Reddy, who is conducting a two-day YSRCP meeting, was criticised again by Chandrababu Naidu, who said, "You are conducting party plenary with paid workers. But what are your achievements so far?"

CM Reddy thanks people & workers for support, lashes out at TDP

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, addressing the party gathering at the two-day plenary session in Amaravati, appreciated the party workers for the support over the years.

Claiming that the YSRCP government delivered on 95% of the promises in their manifesto, CM Reddy also stated that he relentlessly pursued his agenda fighting against the evil conspiracies and propaganda, with the strong backing of the people for taking forward the progress of the poor people of the state. Reddy thanked the people for giving a strong majority of 151 out of 175 seats in 2019, bringing YSRCP to power.

He also lashed out at the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), saying that the party which removed its manifesto from all public platforms didn't have an independent welfare scheme, despite being in power for 14 years and that the people have lost all faith in the TDP, which is why they only secured 23 seats in the 2019 elections.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI