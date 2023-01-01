Chandrababu Naidu Announces Rs 5 Lakh Ex-gratia For Families Of Guntur Stampede Victims

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu has expressed shock at the incident that took place during the TDP event attended by him in Guntur in which three women were killed and several others were injured. The former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister has announced Rs 5 lakh financial aid for bereaved families.

In a release, Naidu said that he participated in the programme organised by the Vuyyuru Foundation where kits were distributed to the poor.

"It is really painful that three persons died in the stampede that took place after I left the venue as the programme was completed. I attended the programme only to encourage that voluntary organisation which is trying to help the poor," the TDP chief said.

Stating that he is saddened by the incident, he termed it as the most unfortunate. Naidu also announced Rs 5 lakh each as financial assistance to the families who lost their beloved ones.

The incident comes just three days after eight people were killed during a similar TDP event in Nellore in southern Andhra Pradesh.

According to Health Minister V Rajani, a woman died on the spot while two others succumbed to their wounds while being shifted to a hospital.

Police said that the stampede took place when organisers started distributing gifts. The gift distribution began after Naidu left the location upon addressing the public meeting.

Siva Parvathi, who sustained injuries in the incident, said, "Nobody cares about our lives. The TDP leaders called us for the meeting and told us that they would give us gifts. We were waiting for the gifts. Many people were injured in the stampede. Nobody came to our rescue during the stampede. Instead of getting gifts, people were deceased."

Andhra CM announces ex-gratia

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed shock over the incident and said that the government would stand by the families of the victims.

The YSRCP government has also announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to the next of kin of the victims and Rs 50,000 to those injured in the stampede.

Guntur East MLA Mohammad Mustafa has blamed Naidu for the incident. "I request the state government to stop this kind of activities, because they (TDP) are playing with people's lives. We just saw the incident in Kandukuru," the legislator said.

Meanwhile, TDP called the incident 'unfortunate' but stated that the stampede occurred due to mismanagement by the police.

Image: ANI