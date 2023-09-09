Chandrababu Naidu Arrested For Not Cooperating In Skill Development Scam Case, Say Sources

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested on Saturday, September 9 for not cooperating in the Skill Development Corporation scam case, sources said. The former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister has written to Investigating Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to exercise legal options and seek an advocate’s assistance.

Naidu wrote a letter addressed to the investigation officer, Economic Offences Wing (EOW) II, CID in this regard, referring to case number 29/2021 in which he was arrested for his alleged role in the Skill Development Corporation scam.

"I am herewith informing that I need the following advocates assistance in the matter," wrote Naidu, naming senior counsel and former Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas, senior counsel Posani Venkateswarlu, advocate M Lakshminarayana and advocate Javvaji Sarath Chandra are part of the legal team.

Naidu was named as the 'principal conspirator' by Andhra Pradesh Police in the alleged scam, causing a loss of Rs 300 crore to the state government. He was arrested in an early morning police operation which involved officers knocking on the door of the caravan in which he was sleeping.

Chandrababu Naidu arrested for not cooperating with probe, say sources

According to sources, the former CM was not cooperating in the investigation. The CID also placed note files in front of Naidu stating that funds were released on his orders when he was the Chief Minister, sources said.

CID officials also reportedly showed Naidu the WhatsApp chat between him, PS Pendyala Srinivas and representatives of a shell company, sources said. When asked about it, the TDP chief supposedly said that he had nothing to do with it.

The CID had also placed a questionnaire with 20 questions before Chandrababu, which he skipped answering stating that either he does not know or does not remember, the sources stated.

Addressing reporters after Naidu's arrest, Andhra Pradesh CID Chief N Sanjay said that the investigation implicated the former AP CM and TDP as beneficiaries of misappropriation of funds.

This case revolves around the establishment of clusters of Centers of Excellence (CoEs) in the state of Andhra Pradesh, with a total estimated project value of Rs 3,300 crores. The alleged fraud has caused huge loss to the Government of Andhra Pradesh in excess of Rs 300 crores, Andhra CID chief N Sanjay noted while addressing a press conference at the CID office in Mangalagiri.